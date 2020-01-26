Efforts underway to restore traffic on Gilgit-Skardu road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Hectic efforts of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) were underway to restore traffic on Gilgit-Skardu road.

The road was blocked for all type of traffic due to snowfall and landslides at various points, Radio Pakistan reported.

Workers of Frontier Works organization had cleared almost all blockades and they were now engaged in Shangus area to restore the road for all kind of traffic.