Efforts underway to restore two-way traffic at Tatta Pani Section: DC

KKH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Diamer Saad Bin Asad Tuesday said efforts were underway to open the Tatta Pani Section of Karakoram Highway for two-way traffic by Wednesday night.

Talking to media in Chilas, he said ban on the entry of tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan would continue until the road was completely opened for two-way traffic.

He said heavy traffic was allowed to cross the Tatta Pani Section in order to avoid crisis of fuel and other essential items in Gilgit-Baltistan.