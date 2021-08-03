UrduPoint.com

Efforts Underway To Restore Two-way Traffic At Tatta Pani Section: DC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:47 PM

Efforts underway to restore two-way traffic at Tatta Pani Section: DC

Deputy Commissioner Diamer Saad Bin Asad Tuesday said efforts were underway to open the Tatta Pani Section of Karakoram Highway for two-way traffic by Wednesday night

KKH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Diamer Saad Bin Asad Tuesday said efforts were underway to open the Tatta Pani Section of Karakoram Highway for two-way traffic by Wednesday night.

Talking to media in Chilas, he said ban on the entry of tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan would continue until the road was completely opened for two-way traffic.

He said heavy traffic was allowed to cross the Tatta Pani Section in order to avoid crisis of fuel and other essential items in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Chilas Media

Recent Stories

Taliban Demands 'Lion's Share' of Power in Afghani ..

Taliban Demands 'Lion's Share' of Power in Afghanistan - US Special Envoy

4 minutes ago
 Kohli says more players could follow Stokes' menta ..

Kohli says more players could follow Stokes' mental health example

4 minutes ago
 Revocation of special status of IIOJ&K exposed rea ..

Revocation of special status of IIOJ&K exposed real face of India: PbBC vice cha ..

4 minutes ago
 886 e-FIRs registered in Mardan Division: PA told

886 e-FIRs registered in Mardan Division: PA told

4 minutes ago
 347,221 people vaccinated in Okara

347,221 people vaccinated in Okara

8 minutes ago
 Cuomo Harassed Multiple Women, Breaking State, Fed ..

Cuomo Harassed Multiple Women, Breaking State, Federal Laws - New York Attorney ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.