Efforts Underway To Restore Two-way Traffic At Tatta Pani Section: DC
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:47 PM
KKH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Diamer Saad Bin Asad Tuesday said efforts were underway to open the Tatta Pani Section of Karakoram Highway for two-way traffic by Wednesday night.
Talking to media in Chilas, he said ban on the entry of tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan would continue until the road was completely opened for two-way traffic.
He said heavy traffic was allowed to cross the Tatta Pani Section in order to avoid crisis of fuel and other essential items in Gilgit-Baltistan.