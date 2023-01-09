Efforts underway to slowdown population growth in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Population Welfare Department was taking all measures to create awareness among the masses about the importance of family planning and extending relevant services so that marginalized and young people could plan their families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :District Population Welfare Department was taking all measures to create awareness among the masses about the importance of family planning and extending relevant services so that marginalized and young people could plan their families.

Talking to media, District Officer Sherry Sukhan said that the department had organized around 576 camps in various areas of the district, including Murree, Kotli Sattian, Kahutta, Seri Chiniota, Bagla, Barhana, Jandala Gula, Bhandala and Karina to create awareness among people to control the rapid growth of population last year.

She said that Rawalpindi was the third most populated city in the province, and due to its important location, educational and commercial activities, the city's population was constantly increasing.

Sherry added that to cope with the challenge of population growth in Rawalpindi, the department was taking various practical steps with the support of other governmental and non-governmental organizations, scholars, intellectuals and journalistic organizations.

Giving details of the activities of the population department, carried out during the last year, she said around eleven sessions had been conducted for counselling and guidance of aspiring couples about the challenges of population explosion.

Sherry added that seminars were also organized at all district girl's schools and colleges.

At the same time, awareness sessions on puberty, psychology, proper diet and other physical ailments issues were also held at Fatima Jinnah, Agricultural University and Government Women University Rawalpindi.

The population officer added that more than 200 religious scholars had been registered in 2022 to create awareness for removing misconceptions about family planning.

Two new model centres have also been set up where all information about family planning information and facilities was provided.

Sukhan said the issue of rapid population growth could only be resolved with the cooperation of the masses, and family planning was vital for the country's development.