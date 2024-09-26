Open Menu

Efforts Underway To Strengthen Quetta Bar Association: Deputy Chairman Senate

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Thursday appreciated ongoing efforts to bolster the Quetta Bar Association to address the challenges faced by the legal community.

In a meeting with President of the Quetta Bar Association, Qari Rehmatullah Khan and a delegation of lawyers, he recognized the judiciary's vital role in fostering democracy and reiterated that enhancing the judicial system is a government's priority.

The meeting focused on judicial reforms, with particular attention to the difficulties faced by the lawyers in Quetta.

Qari Rehmatullah Khan presented several requests to the Deputy Chairman, which included the allocation of land in Islamabad for Quetta lawyers, the introduction of a laptop scheme, and scholarships for Bar at Law and LLM programs.

In response, Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan assured the delegation that their concerns would be addressed promptly.

