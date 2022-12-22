UrduPoint.com

Efforts Would Be Made To Resolve Overseas Issues: Turi

December 22, 2022

Efforts would be made to resolve overseas issues: Turi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development, Sajid Hussain Turi has laid down the foundation stone of a multi-storey building for Overseas Pakistanis at OPF Housing Scheme Raiwind Road, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The building will comprise 21 floors for shopping malls, shops, and other commercial activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi said that all efforts are being made to resolve issues being faced by Overseas Pakistanis.

He said that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be issued enabling Overseas Pakistanis to work in any place in the country. He further said that efforts are underway for the reservation of quotas for children of Overseas Pakistanis in all universities and to send them abroad for higher studies as well.

Federal Minister said more projects are being launched for laborers. He said that by next month five thousand more flats will be handed over to laborers.

