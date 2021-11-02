eFOAS initiated at Agriculture Deptt in South Punjab Secretariat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :e-filing and office automation system (eFOAS) was being initiated in Agriculture Department of South Punjab Secretariat with an aim to resolve public issues in swift, smooth and systematic manners.

According to Directorate General Public Relations Punjab, the Agriculture Department (South Punjab) also prepared some recommendations to make the e-FOAS more efficient.

A review meeting on e-filing system held at Civil Secretariat, under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar, here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Secretary P&D South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed, Additional Secretary Finance South Punjab Zahid Ikram, Additional Secretary Coordination Rana Rizwan Qadeer and officials of Punjab Information Technology Board.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar said that the challenge of adopting latest technology in every field would have to be accepted as per the requirements of ongoing digital age.He said that the objective of implementation of eFOAS was to expedite the office work and develop inter-departmental working coordination to facilitate masses in redressal of their issues. Saqib observed that no file would remain pending by dint of the e-filing system. He directed that Punjab Information Technology board to make the e-filing system more well organized.

The Secretary Agriculture (South Punjab) Saqib Ali Ateel maintained, e-filing system does not have the option of reverse noting and online editing. It would ensure swift and smooth working, he hinted.