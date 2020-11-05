EFP condoles death of former president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Board of Directors of Employers' Federation of Pakistan have condoled the death of former president of EFP Khawaja Muhammad Nauman and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

In a resolution passed on Thursday, EFP board recognized that late Khawaja Muhammad Nauman was a stalwart, possessing vast knowledge of human resource management and always forcefully advocated, lobbied and promoted industrial peace, adherence to international labor standards, and promotion of rights of employers, said EFP press release issued here on Thursday.