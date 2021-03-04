UrduPoint.com
EFP Intensifies Work On National Strategy For Membership Development

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

EFP intensifies work on national strategy for membership development

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Employers' Federation of Pakistan (EFP) its national field team from its offices in Karachi, Mirpur Khas, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan gathered for a two days' membership strategy development Workshop in Karachi.

Membership development workshop was organized by EFP in collaboration with ILO/ITC, ILO/ ACTEMP and ILO country office Islamabad. Peiris Ravindra from ILO/ ACTEMP New Delhi, Paolo Salvia and Ms. Barbara Maino from ILO/ ITC conducted the workshop and explained the dynamics of Membership growth, recruitment and retention strategies, said release on Thursday.

Through group exercises the participants were intensively involved in developing the membership growth, recruitment and retention strategy for the next three years and the output and activities which could be generated in order to achieve the objectives and targets set.

President Employers' Federation of Pakistan, Ismail Suttar termed this workshop as a vibrant opportunity for EFP and its field staff to develop the road map for the future growth of the organization with clear strategy guidelines.

He thanked the ILO/ ITC and ACTEMP for their unique and timely support to EFP in undertaking this most needed activity which will form part of the EFPs growth strategy being pursued vigorously by its board.

Country director ILO office Islamabad, Ms.Ingrid Crinstensin said that this workshop aimed at capacity building of EFP and was an integral part of ILO's overall program of building the capacity of employer organizations to grow and expand.

She said that ILO would continue to support EFP in its effort to grow and expand as the most representative organization of employers in Pakistan.

