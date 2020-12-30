UrduPoint.com
EFP Offers Voluntary Raise In EOBI Contribution To Minimum Wages

Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:35 PM

President Employers' Federation of Ismail Suttar said that through a national compact with EOBI, the employers may voluntarily increase their contribution for the workers' welfare if EOBI was ready to facilitate the additional burden from this initiative.

Addressing the "National Tripartite Dialogue Consultative Meeting on EOBI" organized by EFP in collaboration with International Labour Organization at a local hotel, said a press release on Wednesday.

Ismail Suttar said litigation were pending in various High Courts on the point of rate of minimum wage on which contribution to EOBI was payable. For resolving the legal issues currently being faced by business in paying the employees old age benefits contribution and till all the litigation were not disposed of and the Federal Government did not come out with a federal law applicable to all provinces, all the stakeholders need to find an amicable solution to the legal dtente.

He proposed that EFP was in favour of a volunteer initiative from employers to find a way out so that the workers getting retired from their services do not loose in terms of getting their pension at enhanced rate from EOBI.

International Labour Organisation's Country Director welcomed the National Tripartite Dialogue Consultative Meeting on EOBI and said that any decision should be made after proper diagnosis of multiple issues from perspective of all the tripartite partners and taking into account actuarial assessment of EOBI Funds.

She endorsed the statement of Ismail and emphasized that all partners need to agree a common understanding of issues to the satisfaction of the tripartite constituents and the society at large.

She hoped that the social dialogue will continue on the subject till vital decisions are taken and implemented.

Chairman EOBI, Azhar Hameed, in his welcome remarks on behalf of MOPHRD thanked EFP and ILO for the initiative taken for organizing this very important and grand social dialogue which was long awaited.

Giving a presentation on objectives and achievements of EOBI, he informed that there was substantial increase in workers' pension from 2010 onwards from Rs3,000 to Rs8,000 per month in-spite of the variations in the contribution amount received by the EOBI because of legal issues.

There has been constant increase in the contribution collection which increased from Rs15 million in 2015-2016 to Rs 21 million in year 2019-2020.

He complimented the employers for consistently cooperating with EOB in-spite of the pandemic crisis which is helping in EOBI survival and growth.

He also informed about EOBI investment portfolio and gave an update on the projects revived by EOBI and decisions taken to improve its sustainability.

He also gave a brief outline of the new projects being undertaken by EOBI and the new products like health insurance and life insurance for pensioners and secured persons, low-cost housing scheme etc. and look forward that with mutual understanding of the Tripartite Constituents, EOBI will be transformed into viable and sustainable institution providing strong social protection floor to the industrial workers.

