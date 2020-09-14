EFP President stresses utilizing minerals through value addition

President of Employers' Federation of Pakistan, Ismail Suttar on Monday said Pakistan had abundance of minerals resources which could be utilized through maximum potential on value addition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :President of Employers' Federation of Pakistan, Ismail Suttar on Monday said Pakistan had abundance of minerals resources which could be utilized through maximum potential on value addition.

The export of minerals in crude form amounted only 5 percent of total Gross Domestic Product, said President in a statement.

" We as a nation should realize, export of raw minerals does little benefit to Pakistan's economy with very little contribution in employment generation and in industrialization," he observed.

The EFP President said there are 42 types of minerals available in Balochistan out of 92 total available all over the country. These resources would come to an end if serious efforts to promote value addition were not made.

The EFP after several back and forth consultations had formed Minerals to Chemicals Committee; tasked to create value-added products out of these raw materials.

The goal is to marginalize the export of raw material or impose a minimum price floor, said Ismail.

EFP is currently working on fluorspar, chromite, quartz, magnesite, antimony, Talc and barium and has partnered with PUM Netherlands for their expertise in Ferrochrome production to support our steel industry in terms of cost-effective production, he said.

Ismail Suttar said the committee was working to uplift SMEs sector of the country. This would help create many jobs as more industries in this sector would be set up.

The government should consider to reduce the cost of doing business to support such energy extensive processes to attract investors' attention. The mineral industry would provide tremendous growth to Pakistan in next 10 years and would ensure its position among the leading chemical producing countries, EFP Chief said.