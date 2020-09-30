EFP, PRGMEA form GSP Plus committee

Employer's Federation of Pakistan, and Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association have formed EFP-PRGMEA GSP-plus committee to sensitize the government and other stakeholders for effectively lobbying to ensure that European Union extends grant of GSP-plus status to Pakistan for another ten years from Jan.01, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Employer's Federation of Pakistan, and Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association have formed EFP-PRGMEA GSP-plus committee to sensitize the government and other stakeholders for effectively lobbying to ensure that European Union extends grant of GSP-plus status to Pakistan for another ten years from Jan.01, 2024.

This was unanimously agreed at a high level meeting of EFP here, said release on Wednesday.

The meeting nominated Ijaz Khokhar as the Chief Coordinator PRGMEA and EFP's Director Economic Council Masood Naqi as the Co-Convener.

The committee would include Chairman PRGMEA, Sohail Afzal, Vice President EFP Zaki Ahmed Khan, Director EFP, Mehnaz Kaludi representing towels sector, Directors EFP-Economic Council Mehmood Arshad and Furqan Riaz, one PRGMEA member from Lahore and a representative from home textiles sector.

These are initial members of the committee and over the passage of time more members would be added.

An Advisory board was also announced, which included former Federal secretary commerce Younus Dagha as its Chairman , President EFP ,Ismail Suttar and EFP's former president Majyd Aziz would be its members.

The meeting also approved terms of reference of the committee. It decided to increase interaction and communication with seven federal ministries including Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Human Rights, Narcotics Control, Climate Change, and Planning and Development and Special Initiatives for better monitoring and implementation of the 27 conditionalities linked to GSP-plus status.

The Committee offered full support to Prime Minister Imran Khan and concerned Ministries to promote GSP-plus to enhance exports to European Union, increase employment and boost the Foreign Exchange reserves.