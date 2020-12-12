EFP seeks govt support for stationery industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :President, Employers Federation of Pakistan, Ismail Suttar, showing his concern over tough situation being faced by stationery industry due to long closure of educational institutions because of COVID-19 pandemic.

EFP's Director, Ahsan Ullah Khan, a senior industrialist manufacturing ball-pens, gel pens, markers, fiber-tip pens, pointers and pencils, said the situation was very tough for the industry.

The stationery business was almost standstill and not enough revenue could be generated to pay wages to the workers in manufacturing units, said EFP release here on Saturday.

Ahsan Ullah Khan urged the government to release all outstanding sales and income tax refunds to this sector to improve their liquidity.

He also called for grant of waver of all payments to social security and EOBI obligations along with one-year tax relief, capping mark-up at 5 percent and subsidizing electricity and gas by 50 percent for the stationery industry.