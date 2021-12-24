UrduPoint.com

EFP To Set Up Special Help Desk At FCCI: Advisor

Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:44 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) will set up a special help desk at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to remain in touch with the local entrepreneurs.

This was announced by Fasihul Karim Siddiqui, special advisor to the EFP. Addressing an awareness session at the FCCI, he said that maximum employers should get the membership of EFP so that their problems could be solved at the national level.

Appreciating the entrepreneurial skills of 'Seths', he said that they had explicitly displayed their inherent qualities by raising business empires but they must focus on innovation to remain market leader in the coming decades.

Quoting an example, he said that a few decades ago, out of ten top companies, eight were from America but Japan broke its industrial dominance. He said that in the current phase, China out-classed the all-previous industrial giants and now all leading companies across the globe have shifted their manufacturing towards China. He negated the myth of cheap Chinese labor and said that it was not true.

"The reason for enhanced productivity is the result of multipurpose skills of the Chinese labor coupled with their innovative capabilities." Fasihul Karim Siddiqui said that in Pakistan there was no standardized evaluation of workers but the EFP, in collaboration with TEVTA and other organizations concerned, evaluated and classified the labor skills into 1-6 levels. He said that it would help employers to know that his labor was falling in which level and now he would have to make arrangements to upgrade it to the next level by providing them appropriate training which would also enhance the quality and productivity of his unit.

Earlier, FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh said that country's businessmen were blessed with leadership qualities and they must further harness their skills so that they could compete at the global level. He appreciated the efforts of Dr Khurram Tariq and Shahid Ahmad Sheikh for giving positive and productive input for the new proposed legislation.

Atif Munir Sheikh presented bouquet to Fasihul Karim Siddiqui who, in return, presented him a shield of the EFP.

