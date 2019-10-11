UrduPoint.com
Egg Day Observed At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Friday observed 'Egg Day 2019' to encourages people to include egg in their daily diet

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Friday observed 'Egg Day 2019' to encourages people to include egg in their daily diet.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf inaugurated egg stalls in connection with the World Egg Day.

He was flanked by Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dean Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Faculty of Animal Sciences Dr Muhammad Sajjad, Dean Social Sciences Dr Mahmood A Randhawa, Dean Sciences Dr Muhammad Asghar Bajwa, Dr Tariq Javed, Dr Shahbaz Talib, Dr Muhammad Kashif, Dr Anas, Dr Ashar Mehfooz, Dr Rao Zahid, Dr Khalid Shouq, Dr Kashif Iqbal, Dr Misbah Ijaz and other notables.

Talking to participants, Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that eggs must be made an essential part of food, adding that eggs were high values food and also decreased risk of many diseases like cardiovascular and cancer.

He said that an egg was an important source of nutrition which contained proteins, minerals and vitamins.

Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dean Dr Zafar Iqbal also spoke.

