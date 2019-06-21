Eggs, bread, bakery items grabbing by IBD traffic police earning piles upon piles defamation for police department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Black sheep within from Federal Traffic Police have started extorting eggs and breads from the citizens who are found wearing no helmet

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) Black sheep within from Federal Traffic Police have started extorting eggs and breads from the citizens who are found wearing no helmet.The police officials deployed on traffic duty near market ground turn of Sittara Market have started grabbing eatables from the citizens as bribe and extortion.

Like wise a police personal is engaged in collecting eggs, bread, burger, cold drinks in broad day light as extortion on Margalla road.On Friday a trader from Sittara Market had to provide one dozen eggs free of cost to the traffic police soon after opening his shop early in the morning because this trader had left his home for shop without wearing helmet.A fat police personal asked the trader to move to his shop to pay challan money and he himself also reached the shop to collect challan money.

The shop keeper had to present one dozen eggs as well to the traffic police personal.A fleshy heavy weight police personal deployed on traffic duty on Margalla road has made it daily routine to grab eggs, bread, burger, and cold drinks from the vehicles transporting these eatables to the bakeries.

The eye witnesses said that this police personal all day long collect these bakery items and store them in a security check post located near the road.

As the evening falls he loads the bakery items on a rickshaw and carries them to his residence. Rickshaw driver is also paid nothing as fare from this policeman.On the condition of anonymity a senior traffic police personal said this "mall banao" traffic police man is notorious for grabbing the bakery items from the bakeries vehicles and later selling them in bakeries.

This way he is involved in money minting.Islamabad Traffic police which has earned a good name through a transparent system is nearing to brink of defamation and disaster owing to the cheap and mean food and bakery items grabbing by policemen.