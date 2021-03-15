UrduPoint.com
Eggs, Ink Thrown At Shehbaz Gill In LHC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:22 PM

Eggs, ink thrown at Shehbaz Gill in LHC

Shehbaz Gill has termed it a revengeful act, saying that Maryam Nawaz had said earlier to take revenge of what had happened outside the parliament in Islamabad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2021) Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Shehbaz Gill faced trouble after he reached Lahore High Court (LHC) as some people threw eggs and ink him.

According to some tv reports, the people who threw eggs and black-ink on Shehbaz Gill were the PML-N workers.

“The people threw eggs on Shehbaz Gill and also the blank-ink,” a local TV reported.

Shehbaz Gill was appearing before the Lahore High Court (LHC) for hearing of a case. Previously, he could not come because of illness.

The PTI leader had brought an umbrella and was surrounded by other party workers but despite that he could not escape from the attack what the TV are saying was planned and done by the PML-N workers.

The woman who threw eggs on Shehbaz Gill was arrested by the police. There was hue and cry everywhere on the premises of the Lahore High Court.

In reaction to the incident, Shehbaz Gill said that it was an act of revenge. He stated that Maryam Nawaz had clearly said that they would take revenge of what had happened outside the parliament in Islamabad last week.

