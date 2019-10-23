Eggs seized from shop not plastic eggs: Sindh Food Authority

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) on Wednesday denied the reports circulating on electronic, social media and published in a section of press that plastic eggs were seized from a shop in Defence area during a raid

SFA Deputy Director Tariq Ahmed Qureshi talking to APP informed that it was yet not confirmed if the eggs seized were made of plastic however he said the eggs confiscated on a complaint of a citizen during the raid were of sub-standard quality.

He said the eggs seized were sent to laboratory for tests. Tariq Qureshi added that the suspects were arrested on the complaint of a citizen and SFA had not registered any case against them.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazir informed that arrested shopkeeper and others were granted bails. He said that nothing could be said as the police was also waiting for the lab reports from SFA.