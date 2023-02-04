UrduPoint.com

Ego More Important For Imran Khan Than Pakistan: Federal Minister For Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Ego more important for Imran Khan than Pakistan: Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said that Imran Khan's refusal to attend the All Parties Conference (APC) called by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reflects his priorities do not align with Pakistan's security and interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said that Imran Khan's refusal to attend the All Parties Conference (APC) called by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reflects his priorities do not align with Pakistan's security and interests.

Sherry Rehman in a statement said, "As Pakistan goes through a time of great crisis, it is unfortunate to witness that Imran Khan continues to act out a narrative that has lost its relevance & credibility. By calling the APC, the coalition government is trying to bring the country's political leadership on one page to discuss collective strategies to overcome the challenges the country is facing, but Khan's politics of polarization only diminishes the national unity needed to fight national threats, particularly terrorism, on which he still signals ambiguity." She continued, "Imran's refusal to attend the Committee Meeting held in Governor House Peshawar to discuss the Peshawar Mosque tragedy anti-terror meetings in Peshawar and the APC in Islamabad, that no party has ever refused in the past, no matter how deep the political differences, reflects Imran Khan's selfish brand of politics. He has once again shown that PTIs politics is more important than saving Pakistan.

For him, this was an opportunity that narcissism squandered." The Minister stated that Imran Khan now says that he is not answerable for the current crisis because he is not in power anymore, despite the fact that PTI ruled in KPK for the last 8-years. "Imran Khan thinks he can be acquitted by blaming others every time. Our government did not call Osama bin Laden a martyr, gave presidential pardon to convicted terrorists, or negotiated with the terrorists. All this happened under the disastrous tenure of PTI, for which innocent Pakistani citizens are now paying the price," she said.

She concluded, "Pakistan has already paid a heavy price against terrorism over the last two decades, with more than 80,000 Pakistanis losing their lives to this war. We will not allow the terrorists who have killed our soldiers, civilians, police, and leaders like Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed to raise their heads again in Pakistan. If Imran Khan continues to express differences on countering terrorism or refusing to renew national resolve to fight terror, he is basically continuing to convey a policy of tolerance for non-state actors. This policy of his might be totally expedient for his own "extremism-friendly" politics, but it will be disastrous for Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Benazir Bhutto Governor Martyrs Shaheed Osama Bin Laden APC Sherry Rehman Price Mosque All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

2 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

25 minutes ago
 Excise Police arrests suspect, recovers hashish

Excise Police arrests suspect, recovers hashish

41 seconds ago
 Dry fruits containing abundant health benefits, mu ..

Dry fruits containing abundant health benefits, must to have in winter season: H ..

42 seconds ago
 World Cancer day awareness walk taken-out in Larka ..

World Cancer day awareness walk taken-out in Larkana

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.