Egocentric politics causing 'damage' to Pakistan: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that egocentric politics have caused irreparable damage to the country.

Sense should prevail and every institution including political stakeholders should unite for the greater cause of the nation, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Showing concerns about Supreme Court's verdict he said that only stance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was heard and no other political party was entertained.

The implications of early elections in the country's largest province could be dire, adding that the resulting political government in the province would necessarily influence the general elections in the country.