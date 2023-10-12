Open Menu

Egypt Offers Pakistan To Collaborate In Pharma, Vaccine Production

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Minister for Health and Population Egypt Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on Thursday offered Pakistan to collaborate in the fields of pharma and vaccines.

He was talking to Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nadeem Jan on the sidelines of the 70th Session of the WHO's Regional Committee for Eastern Mediterranean in Cairo.

Dr. Nadeem Jan congratulated Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on achieving the milestone of eliminating Hepatitis C from Egypt.

He also extended gratitude for the warm reception in Egypt.

He also invited Dr. Nadeem Jan for a visit to healthcare facilities and Pharma City to have first-hand knowledge of the prevailing health practices and excellence.

Dr Nadeem Jan expressed a willingness to collaborate with Egypt in the field of health.

He also offered Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar to work on an exchange of knowledge and human resources for each others' benefit.

Dr Nadeem Jan mentioned Pakistan's plan for Hepatitis C elimination.

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar offered technical support and training that Pakistan may need for the elimination of

Hepatitis C.

The Federal Minister invited his Egyptian counterpart to attend the Global Health Security Summit going to be held in Islamabad in December 2023.

