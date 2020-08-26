UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Shows Interest To Develop G2G Cooperation In Energy Sector Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Egypt shows interest to develop G2G cooperation in energy sector of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Egypt on Wednesday expressed keen interest to develop government-to-government (G-2G) cooperation in energy sector of Pakistan after seeing conducive investment environment and opportunities in diverse areas like power, gas, renewable energy, LNG and CNG.

A delegation of Egyptian Energy Company TAQA, led by Ambassador Tarek Dahrough, called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar here and showed interest to invest in energy sector of Pakistan, a news release said.

The delegation focused on exploring business opportunities in energy sector of Pakistan.

The SAPM gave an overview of Pakistan's Energy sector and apprised the delegation about government's efforts in reforming the energy sector, adding "These efforts are being personally overseen by the Prime Minister of Pakistan himself." Nadeem Babar also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to cleaner fuels and green energy and said Pakistan's energy- mix would be diversified by injecting more hydel and renewable sources in the national grid.

He foresaw the share of renewable energy to increase 20 percent by year 2025 and 30 percent by year 2030.

The Egyptian company expressed interest to invest in the energy sector including areas of power generation, transmission and distribution, projects related to renewable energy as well as in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and gas Distribution sector of the country.

The delegation thanked the SAPM for the presentation on energy sector and expressed keen interest to develop footprint of the company in Pakistan.

The ambassador hoped that G2G relations between Egypt and Pakistan would be forged in energy sector to further the existing bilateral economic ties.

Related Topics

Pakistan CNG Prime Minister Business Egypt Company Gas Government Share

Recent Stories

Economic activities, inflation increasing side by ..

1 hour ago

1st Int'l virtual conference on Pakistan’s hydro ..

1 hour ago

OIC and Côte d'Ivoire Discuss Enhancing Cooperati ..

1 hour ago

OIC Welcomes the Certification of Eradication of W ..

1 hour ago

DHA launches new medical fitness and occupational ..

1 hour ago

LCCI concern over shifting of FBR taxpayer units

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.