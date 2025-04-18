Egypt to extend support in fight against Hepatitis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal and the Egyptian Ambassador on Friday discussed boosting technical collaboration and medical tourism.

Egyptian health experts will visit Pakistan, extending support in the fight against Hepatitis C.

In a significant development aimed at boosting regional health cooperation, Pakistan and Egypt have agreed to enhance bilateral collaboration in the health sector, with a specific focus on eliminating Hepatitis C.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal and the Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid.

The meeting underscored a mutual commitment to pursue joint strategies and knowledge exchange to tackle key health challenges affecting both nations.

A core highlight of the discussions was the proposal for joint initiatives to eradicate Hepatitis C.

The two sides explored the possibility of launching collaborative programs that draw on Egypt’s successful experience in controlling and significantly reducing Hepatitis C prevalence in recent years.

The meeting also touched upon expanding technical cooperation and promoting medical tourism between the two countries.

Both emphasized the value of sharing expertise, training health professionals, and improving healthcare systems through coordinated efforts.

As part of this enhanced collaboration, a delegation of Egyptian health experts is expected to visit Pakistan in the coming months.

The delegation will provide technical assistance and share best practices to support Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to combat Hepatitis C and strengthen healthcare delivery.

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal welcomed the growing partnership and expressed optimism that this collaboration would yield tangible benefits for both countries.

“Egypt’s successful public health interventions, particularly in Hepatitis C control, offer valuable lessons. We look forward to working closely with our Egyptian counterparts to replicate similar success in Pakistan,” he stated.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination will oversee the development of a roadmap to implement the agreed areas of cooperation.