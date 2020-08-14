UrduPoint.com
Egypt Welcomes Cameroon's Ratification Of Women Development Organization

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry welcomed the announcement by the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that Cameroon had deposited its instrument of ratifying the Statute of the OIC Women Development Organization, which is set to be based in Egypt

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry welcomed the announcement by the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that Cameroon had deposited its instrument of ratifying the Statute of the OIC Women Development Organization, which is set to be based in Egypt.

The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that Cameroon is the 15th country to have ratified the statute of the Women Development Organization, thereby reaching the minimum threshold of the ratifications required for entry into force of the statute and for the Organization to become operational.

The ministry affirmed that Egypt's hosting of the Organization headquarters serves as evidence of the great importance attached by the country to the issues of women and the concrete achievements it has experienced over recent years. This is in addition to asserting the role that Egypt plays in raising these issues at the regional and international levels, in a way that allows serving Egypt's interests and its foreign relations.

