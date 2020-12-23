Egyptian ambassador calls on Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Egyptian ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Mohamed Hussein Dahroug called on Senator A. Rehman Malik Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, here Wednesday at his residence. During the meeting, both exchanged views over bilateral relations, regional situation, present world political scenario and matters of mutual interest. Rehman Malik welcomed and extended best wishes to the ambassador and said that the bond of brotherly friendship between Egypt and Pakistan is very strong and Pakistan gives great importance to its relations with Egypt.

He expressed that Pakistan has always wanted to further strengthen the existing brotherly bond between two countries.

Rehman Malik cherished the good memories of his official visits to Egypt and said that Egypt is an important Muslim country and can play a great role in creating an environment for Muslim unity which is the dire need of the time.

Both condemned the human rights violations across the world including Kashmir. Ambassador Tarek Mohamed Dahroug said that relations between Egypt and Pakistan are historical and deeply rooted.

He expressed that Pakistan and Egypt have been great friends and Pakistan has always been supportive in various fields including the training of officials.

He said that both countries have always worked together with mutual benefits. He thanked Senator A. Rehman Malik for the warm welcome and hospitality. Senator A. Rehman Malik also presented a set of his five books and the ambassador highly appreciated his great intellectual work