Egyptian Ambassador Calls On Zobaida Jalal

Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:24 PM

Egyptian Ambassador calls on Zobaida Jalal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Egyptian Ambassador Tarek Dahroug called on Minister for Defence Production Ms. Zobaida Jalal on Monday and discussed bilateral relations of both the countries.

The minister said Pakistan considers Egypt as a friend and an important country.

The minister identified the need to further extend the cooperation beyond the economic domain to defence and industrial collaborations and joint ventures, said a press release.

The ambassador acknowledged the importance of Pak-Egypt relations and said that Egypt enjoys good and brotherly relations with Pakistan and would like to continue with a same pace and momentum.

More Stories From Pakistan

