Egyptian Ambassador calls on Zobaida Jalal

Egyptian Ambassador Tarek Dahroug called on Minister for Defence Production Ms. Zobaida Jalal on Monday and discussed bilateral relations of both the countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Egyptian Ambassador Tarek Dahroug called on Minister for Defence Production Ms. Zobaida Jalal on Monday and discussed bilateral relations of both the countries.

The minister said Pakistan considers Egypt as a friend and an important country.

The minister identified the need to further extend the cooperation beyond the economic domain to defence and industrial collaborations and joint ventures, said a press release.

The ambassador acknowledged the importance of Pak-Egypt relations and said that Egypt enjoys good and brotherly relations with Pakistan and would like to continue with a same pace and momentum.