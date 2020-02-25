UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Calls On CJCSC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:48 PM

Egyptian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief calls on CJCSC

Commander-in-Chief of Egypt Armed Forces General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Tuesday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Commander-in-Chief of Egypt Armed Forces General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Tuesday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters.

The Egyptian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

During the meeting, both the sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented 'Guard of Honour' to the visiting dignitary who was on his official visit to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Egypt ISPR Visit

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Assoc ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of H ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers offer condolences on death of Hosni Mub ..

1 hour ago

UAE highest ranked soft power nation in Arab world ..

1 hour ago

Hosni Mubarak passes away

1 hour ago

More than 4 in 5 (84%) Pakistanis have heard/read ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.