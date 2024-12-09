Egyptian Candidate For DG UNESCO Dr. Khaled Calls On DPM Dar
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday received Egyptian candidate for Director General UNESCO, Dr. Khaled El-Enany.
“They reaffirmed the historic brotherly ties between Pakistan and Egypt and strong commitment to strengthening these relations.
Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Dr. El-Enany discussed the importance of cultural exchanges and cooperation in multilateral platforms including UNESCO,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X handle.
