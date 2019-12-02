(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :An Egyptian company Tuesday offered to provide financial and technical assistance to Pakistan for building housing units in the Federal capital to accommodate slum dwellers living in four Katchi Abadis.

"This is one of the key areas that came under discussion during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Executive Chairman Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Naguib Sawiris here," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari told media persons.

He said Naguib Sawiris would hold meetings with the officials of housing ministry and other relevant stakeholders to materialize this initiative as soon as possible.

The government would construct flats or high-rise building for one Katchi Abadi in the first phase to solicit other slum dwellers' trust, he added.

Zulfi Bukhari said the government was fully committed to protect the rights of minorities in Pakistan, besides providing basic amenities of life to them including housing, education and health.

"This (housing) is one of the promises made by Islamabad-based leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during its election campaign of 2018, which is going to be fulfilled," the special assistant said and pointed out that Naguib Sawiris would be a first foreign businessman to support government in offering lavish flats to the slum dwellers.

He also appreciated the minorities of Islamabad for offering unflinching support to the PTI in the last general election.

The special assistant said Naguib Sawiris, during a meeting with the prime minister, had shown keenness to invest in diverse fields like mining, tourism, low and high cost housing units and micro banking. "Around 2 billion Dollars investment is expected from the Egyptian company in multiple sectors." Zulfi Bukhari said the establishment of tourism cities in Pakistan was also on the cards, adding the initiative would be launched from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

To a query, he said the government would promote reward and punishment culture in bureaucracy to encourage bureaucrats to take necessary steps aimed at improving their efficiency and for benefit of the common man.

He said the government was eager to take advantage of Naguib Sawiris' expertise in tourism and housing sector as he was known as dynamic and revolutionary businessman in the world.

Naguib Sawiris said he considered Pakistan as his second home and had fabulous experience with Pakistani authorities in the past.

Earlier, he said businessmen were feeling insecure due to typical attitude of the officials concerned, but now after the PTI government's coming into power, a conducive environment and level-playing field was being ensured to investors. "We want only non-obstacle bureaucratic approach," he said while suggesting to introducing a system of reward and punishment in the bureaucracy.

He said Pakistan had great potential in tourism and other sectors and expressed his interest in developing coastal belts of Pakistan that could boost tourism activities in the country.