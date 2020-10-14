UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Envoy Calls For Increased Cooperation In Energy Sector

Sumaira FH 51 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:33 PM

Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan,Tarek Dahrough Wednesday called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and discussed ways and means to extend the existing cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan,Tarek Dahrough Wednesday called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and discussed ways and means to extend the existing cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the potential areas of cooperation in the energy sector of Pakistan with special focus on exploring the business opportunities in the renewable energy projects, a petroleum division news release said.� � The minister gave an overview of Pakistan's energy sector, newly launched Alternative Renewable Energy policy, apprising the envoy about the government endeavors in reforming the sector.

� "Hydel and Renewable Energy will be 60 percent of the Energy Mix by 2030 thereby increasing the share of indigenous energy and reducing the outflow of foreign exchange for importing fuels for power generation," he said while reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to the 'Green Energy.

' � He foresaw that the share of renewable energy would increase by 20 percent by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030 from the current share of 2 percent in the energy mix.

� While explaining the investment potential in the power sector, the minister said the government would induct renewable energy-based power plants through open and transparent competitive bidding process.� � The Egyptian envoy expressed keen interest to expand mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt on government-to-government basis in the field of energy including power generation, transmission and renewable energy projects.���He hoped that both the countries would forge cooperation in the energy sector to further boost the economic ties between two countries.

