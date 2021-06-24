UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Envoy Calls On Air Chief; Lauds PAF Professionalism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Tarek Mohamed Dahroug called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Thursday.

Ambassador Tarek Mohamed Dahroug commended the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release received here.

The Air Chief said Pakistan and Egypt had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between Egyptian Air Force and Pakistan Air Force.

The Air Chief also emphasised upon the significance of further deepening the relations between the two Air Forces.

