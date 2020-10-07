Egyptian envoy calls on Aviation Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Mohamed Hussein Dahroug Wednesday called on Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides underlined the need for increased bilateral cooperation in diverse fields especially the aviation sector, a news release said.