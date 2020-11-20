UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Envoy Lauds Pakistan's Efforts For Regional Peace, Stability

Fri 20th November 2020 | 04:57 PM

Egyptian envoy lauds Pakistan's efforts for regional peace, stability

Egyptian Ambassador Tarek Mohamed Dahroug on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Egyptian Ambassador Tarek Mohamed Dahroug on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and cooperation in all fields of defence and security were discussed, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan and Egypt enjoyed brotherly relations and emphasized the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

