Egyptian envoy, minister discuss issues of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr Tarek Dahroug on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and discussed bilateral issues.

During the meeting the both sides expressed interest in cooperating on projects of mutual interest especially issues related to railways.

The dignitaries agreed to organize online meetings between the representatives of both sides to further expand the mutual cooperation in various fields.