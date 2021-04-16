Egyptian envoy vows establishing (seminary) college in Islamabad

Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Dahrough Friday vowed establishing a college level (seminary) in Islamabad for imparting modern training courses to religious scholars, preachers and muftis

Talking to Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, he said the college would be affiliated with Egypt's highest Muslim authority Al-Azhar University of Egypt.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri said the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo's actions as "an incitement to hate crime & persecution before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in collaboration with Sheikh Al-Azhar of Egypt.

Pakistani lawyers would play effective role in pleading the case in International Court of Justice under the guidance of Al-Azhar University.

Both dignitaries discusses matters of mutual interest.