UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt's Al-Azhar Issues Fatwa On President Alvi's Request, Permits Suspension Of Friday Prayers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:19 PM

Egypt's Al-Azhar issues Fatwa on President Alvi's request, permits suspension of Friday prayers

Egypt's Al-Azhar has issued a Fatwa (edict) on the request of President Dr Arif Alvi permitting suspension of Friday prayers to control the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ):Egypt's Al-Azhar has issued a Fatwa (edict) on the request of President Dr Arif Alvi permitting suspension of Friday prayers to control the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country.

"I am thankful to Grand Imam Shaikh of Al Azhar and Supreme Council for responding to my personal request to provide guidance to us with regard to Farz Jamaat & Juma prayers in mosques during coronavirus attack," the president said in a tweet on Wednesday.

President Alvi through Egypt's ambassador in Pakistan had sought guidance from Al- Azhar institution, an authority on Islamic injunctions, for a word on suspension of congregational prayers at mosques amid spike in coronavirus cases.

The president urged the Ulema in the country for urgent action on the Fatwa of Egypt's Al-Azhar institution that termed it purely Islamic to cancel Friday prayers over coronavirus concerns.

President Alvi mentioned that the countries already suspending congregational prayers included the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan, Kuwait, Palestine, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt.

The Fatwa stressed that public gatherings, including congregational prayers at mosques, could result in spread of coronavirus and the governments of Muslim countries had full jurisdiction to cancel such events.

It also emphasized amending Azaan (call to prayer) with words 'Salaat Fi Buyut-e-kum', meaning 'pray in your homes' instead of the usual 'come to prayer'. Also, families within their homes can arrange group prayers.

The edict says it is obligatory for Muslims to abide by the health instructions of the state in case of crisis and avoid following unofficial information and rumors.

As per credible medical reports, the coronavirus spreads very easily and quickly. In this situation, saving human lives and protecting them from all risks and threats is in line with the great concept of Islam, the Fatwa said.

"In view of risks to the lives of people, the officials in Muslim countries have full authority to cancel Friday prayers and other congregational prayers.

"Furthermore, the older people should remain at their homes and follow the stated medical guidelines as all evidences clearly show that public gatherings, including prayers, constitute a conducive environment for virus, it said.

The Fatwa cites Abu Dawood narrating Ibn Abbas,who recounted that Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) said that fear of sickness is an excuse for missing Juma payers. Moreover, Abd Al-Rahman Ibn Auf stated that the Prophet (PBUH) forbade those with unpleasant smell to avoid going to mosques in order to protect other faithful from disturbance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Syria Palestine Iran Turkey Egypt Kuwait Algeria Tunisia Saudi Arabia Lebanon United Arab Emirates Prayer Muslim All From Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

21 minutes ago

Kisar Board welcomes Prime Minister relief package ..

7 minutes ago

European Commission Adopts New Action Plan for Mor ..

7 minutes ago

Parliamentary leaders pledge to collectively fight ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet directs Ministry of Justice, ‘Suprem ..

21 minutes ago

Over 400,000 People in 24 Hours Apply to Become NH ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.