Egypt's Grand Mufti Meets Pakistan's Ambassador

Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:45 PM

The Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Ibrahim Allam Thursday called on Ambassador of Pakistan in Cairo Sajid Bilal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Ibrahim Allam Thursday called on Ambassador of Pakistan in Cairo Sajid Bilal.

During the meeting, they discussed opportunities for close cooperation in the field of Fatwa and other matters of mutual interest.

Allam is the 19th Grand Mufti of Egypt. He is also a professor of Islamic jurisprudence and law at the Al-Azhar University, and has written more than 25 works, many of which address issues pertaining to women.

