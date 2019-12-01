UrduPoint.com
Ehd-e-Wafa's Popularity Grows Globally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:36 PM

Ehd-e-Wafa's popularity grows globally

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) Featuring Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Wahaj Ali and Osman Khalid Butt in key roles, the drama serial follows the story of four young men as they receive training to join the Pakistan Army.Produced by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the project has not only become the talk of the town here in Pakistan but it has also been getting rave reviews from across the border as well.In a video, shared by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on social media, Sikhs visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur when asked what their favourite Pakistani channel and drama serial were, said they like Ehd-e-Wafa the most.

Another visitor, present there added that he watched all nine episodes of the television series in one go.Helmed by Saife Hassan, Ehd e Wafa is written Mustafa Afridi of Sang e Mar Mar and Aangan fame.Besides the lead characters, the serial features Zara Noor Abbas, Hajra Yamin and Vaneeza Ahmad among others.

