Ehsaas 8171 Web Portal Continues To Facilitate Poor Families

Fri 17th September 2021



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Ehsaas 8171 web portal continued to facilitate the poor households in finding their eligibility status for the Ehsaas programs through 8171 web portal opened to facilitate the poor households.

According to an official source, the Ehsaas Program 8171 Web Portal allows the public to check their status through CNIC number and find out whether they are eligible for the Ehsaas Program.

The poor households will be able to access Ehsaas Kafalat, Emergency Cash, Phase II, Ehsaas education Stipends on the basis of Ehsaas National Socio Economic Survey which is almost completed.

Any person of a family can enter his Computerized National Identity Cards at http://ehsaastracking.pass.gov.pk to check their eligibility status. If they are asked to contact Ehsaas Registration Desks, they will be able to find addresses of these desks across the country to get them registered.

Those households which were still under scrutiny process will be able to know their eligibility status through the same web portal by the end of October.

Those beneficiaries who will be asked to collect their payments may visit their nearest payment centers or bio-metric enabled ATMs of partner banks.

