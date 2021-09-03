UrduPoint.com

Ehsaas Amdan Program Transfers 50,364 Livelihood Productive Assets To Vulnerable Segments

Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:23 PM

Ehsaas Amdan Program transfers 50,364 livelihood productive assets to vulnerable segments

A total of 60,364 livelihood productive assets worth Rs 3.62 billion have been transferred to the ultra-poor and vulnerable poor households under the Ehsaas Amdan (Income) program till June 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A total of 60,364 livelihood productive assets worth Rs 3.62 billion have been transferred to the ultra-poor and vulnerable poor households under the Ehsaas Amdan (Income) program till June 30, 2021.

According to an official source, the Rs. 15 billion, Ehsaas Amdan program is aimed at creating earning opportunities for the most disadvantaged people through the transfer of small income-generating assets.

The four year program will impact around 1.4 million disadvantaged people through distributing 200,000 assets.

This program was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in February 2020 and is presently being implemented in the 375 union councils of 23 poorest districts across four provinces of Pakistan.

The official conveyed that during this 4-year program, productive assets are given to deserving households (60% women and 30% youth), overall impacting 1.4 million individuals countrywide.

Through Ehsaas Amdan programme, assets are given to the deserving to enable them to graduate out of poverty. The assets given to the vulnerable poor households include livestock (goats, cows, buffaloes and poultry), agricultural inputs, body of Qingqi rickshaws, and inputs for small retail outlets and small enterprises etc, the official added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Poor February June Women 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Provision of health facilities foremost priority o ..

Provision of health facilities foremost priority of CM Punjab: Ashraf Rind

14 seconds ago
 Air Corridors for Humanitarian Aid Delivery to Afg ..

Air Corridors for Humanitarian Aid Delivery to Afghanistan to Open Soon - Doha

15 seconds ago
 FM lauds athlete Haider Ali for winning gold medal ..

FM lauds athlete Haider Ali for winning gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics

17 seconds ago
 Police arrest four; recover liquor, drugs

Police arrest four; recover liquor, drugs

18 seconds ago
 Rs 559,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 559,000 fine imposed on profiteers

21 seconds ago
 High viral load in lungs drives fatal COVID-19

High viral load in lungs drives fatal COVID-19

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.