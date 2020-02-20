Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Planning & Development Chaudhry Umar Aftab Dhilon has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is struggling with dedication to uplift lives of the people and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Ehsaas Amdan (Income) programme on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Planning & Development Chaudhry Umar Aftab Dhilon has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is struggling with dedication to uplift lives of the people and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Ehsaas Amdan (Income) programme on Friday.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that the programme was part of Ehsaas framework through which deserving people would be given loans and assets so that they could earn their livelihood respectfully.

He said that the PTI believed in zero corruption; therefore, the Ehsaas programme would be run transparently and free of corruption. He said that through the programme, deserving people would be uplifted from poverty by providing them with livestock like cows, goats, buffaloes and poultry, rickshaws, small enterprises, agriculture inputs and inputs for small retail outlets so that they could start their own businesses.

"At initial stage, people from 375 union councils of 23 districts of the country would be facilitated," he said.

He lauded the efforts and vision of the prime minister for working to eliminate poverty from society through a respectable and honourable way.

Dhilon said that it would be a unique example how the PTI government was working for the poor.

"Under the programme, 200,000 households would be able to get productive assets or financial aids ," added the parliamentary secretary.

He said that the PTI government was focusing on women and youth, as 60 per cent of the beneficiaries of the programme would be women and 30 per cent would be youth. He said that the programme would bring a visible change in the lives of people.