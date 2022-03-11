RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Khan Laghari said that the recent inflation was temporary and it would be controlled soon.

He said this while he was visiting Ehsaas bazaar here on Friday, Laghari said that the incumbent government was striving hard to resolve public issues on priority.

He said that different development projects have been initiated by the government to facilitate masses.

He said that Chief Minister's initiative Ehsaas bazaar in Punjab was revolutionary step to control inflation because clothes and shoes will be given to poor on free of cost in these bazaars by the government which will be the big relief for the poor.

The provincial minister added that the inflation was not only in Pakistan but across the world and it would be controlled soon.

He urged masses to get them registered with Ehsaas Program in order to get relief through government relief package.

He said that heavy debt, corruption and expensive electricity contracts by the previous governments were one of the major causes of inflation in the country.

He said that Pakistan was making progress under the leadership of Imran Khan and he was the man of rare qualities.