UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Beneficiaries Can Complete Biometric Identification, Death Registration At NADRA Offices

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:14 PM

Ehsaas beneficiaries can complete biometric identification, death registration at NADRA offices

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday said the beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme were being provided easy solutions at National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to complete their biometric identifications and death registrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday said the beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme were being provided easy solutions at National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to complete their biometric identifications and death registrations.

Dr. Nishtar in a tweet said death registration fee of Rs. 50 has also been waived off for the beneficiaries.

She said that she has reviewed arrangements at newly opened NADRA media offices in Islamabad Capital territory the other day.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Media

Recent Stories

France's Total Cuts 2020 Oil Production Outlook by ..

45 seconds ago

China to launch new rocket as it eyes moon trip

47 seconds ago

Two killed in separate road mishaps in Mianwali

50 seconds ago

Patrolling police arrested 12 POs, seized 1920 gra ..

51 seconds ago

Belarusian President Planning Phone Call With Puti ..

8 minutes ago

Paris to turn over more streets to bikes post-lock ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.