Ehsaas Cash Disbursement To Continue On 8 Centres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:02 PM

Ehsaas Cash disbursement to continue on 8 centres

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to continue disbursement of relief amount to destitute women through 8 centres around the district on Friday

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to continue disbursement of relief amount to destitute women through 8 centres around the district on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner II in a statement on Thursday said that all concerned officials were directed to finalize all arrangements at the centres.

He informed that on April 17 Ehsaas emergency cash disbursement would be carried out in Taluka Sanghar at Boys high school Chotiarion and High School Perumal; in taluka Sinjhoro at boys high School Sinjhoro and Boys High School Khadro; in taluka Shahdadpur Boys Primary School Lundo; in taluka Jam Nawaz Ali Boys High School Nauabad; and in taluka Khipro Boys High Schools of Hathoongo and Loon Khan.

