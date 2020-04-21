UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Cash Emegency Assistance Continues

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:29 PM

Ehsaas cash emegency assistance continues

Payment of Rs 12000 to each deserving family was continued on daily basis at different Ehsaas emergency cash distribution centers in Tharparkar district amid fool proof security arrangements ensured by Law enforcement agencies

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Payment of Rs 12000 to each deserving family was continued on daily basis at different Ehsaas emergency cash distribution centers in Tharparkar district amid fool proof security arrangements ensured by Law enforcement agencies.

Scores of beneficiaries have complained that no precautionary steps were taken by district administration to maintain social distancing for protection against coronavirus spread.

Related Topics

Tharparkar Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA runs Ramadan proramme to support senior Emirat ..

1 minute ago

FNC Defence Committee discusses draft law on witne ..

16 minutes ago

Dutch court permits euthanasia on request for seve ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 grants earth respite on Earth Day, as wor ..

46 minutes ago

Ten Refugees Arrested in Chios Migrant Camp in Gre ..

2 minutes ago

Additional IGP Punjab Highway Patrol visits five p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.