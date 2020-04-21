Ehsaas cash emegency assistance continues

Payment of Rs 12000 to each deserving family was continued on daily basis at different Ehsaas emergency cash distribution centers in Tharparkar district amid fool proof security arrangements ensured by Law enforcement agencies

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Payment of Rs 12000 to each deserving family was continued on daily basis at different Ehsaas emergency cash distribution centers in Tharparkar district amid fool proof security arrangements ensured by Law enforcement agencies.

Scores of beneficiaries have complained that no precautionary steps were taken by district administration to maintain social distancing for protection against coronavirus spread.