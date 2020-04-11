UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme Reflection Of PM's Sentiments For Vulnerable Families: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 02:31 PM

Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme reflection of PM's sentiments for vulnerable families: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme was reflection of Prime Minister Imran Khan's feeling for the labour, working class and the poor segments of the society facing financial hardships owing to ongoing lockdown in the wake of spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme was reflection of Prime Minister Imran Khan's feeling for the labour, working class and the poor segments of the society facing financial hardships owing to ongoing lockdown in the wake of spread of coronavirus.

This she said during her visit to a cash distribution centre in the Federal Capital to distribute cash emergency grant among the deserving families.

She said that it was the vision of the Prime Minister to set up a welfare state in line with the model of State of Madina Munawwara.

She said that islam stresses on human rights and protection of vulnerable segments of the society and this programme was manifestation of that feelings for the poor.

She said that under the programme 12 million vulnerable families were being provided cash assistance and so far over 8,15,000 deserving families have been provided the cash grant.

The SAPM said that transparency has been ensured in Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme and no money has been wasted on advertisements for self-projection of the rulers, as was the practice in the past.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally monitoring the process of cash distribution and efforts were being made to facilitate the people by removing hurdles.

She asked the handful elements in the trading community who were minting money at the cost of the consumers to focus on serving the humanity at this difficult time as this was not time of earning undue profit.

She appreciated the philanthropists for contributing in Prime Minister's Corona Relief Programme and thanked the volunteers in helping the government in ensuring delivery of ration at the doorstep of the deserving people.

She said that Pakistani nation has always faced the adversities with courage and transformed challenges into opportunities and this time it would do the same with national unity and harmony.

She said that in Islamabad 27 centres have been set up for distribution of cash grant among the 43,000 deserving families in the first phase.

Replying to media persons' questions, she said that this was time of social distancing to defeat the spread of the virus.

She said that the Cash Emergency Programme is comprised of three phases. In the next phase, cash would the distributed among those registered under Kifalat programme whereas in the third phase cash would be disbursed among the below poverty line families whose bread earners lost jobs due to ongoing lockdown. Lists of these 50 thousand families had been provided by the district administration in all parts of the country, the SAPM said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Poor Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Same Money Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Million Jobs Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan receives first ADB-funded consignment to ..

59 seconds ago

Dubai-based charities distribute over 30,000 daily ..

12 minutes ago

Another teenage girl injured due to unprovoked fir ..

12 minutes ago

Jane Goodall says 'disrespect for animals' caused ..

23 minutes ago

Russian, Italian Troops Disinfect Retirement Homes ..

23 minutes ago

Corona safety kits handed over to Punjab Highway P ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.