Ehsaas Cash Programme has fully documented record: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Monday said the Federal government has complete data and record of cash being distributed among deserving families under automated system of Ehsaas Cash Programme and its everything is fully documented.

Ealking to a private news channel, Zartaj Gul said whenever public money is distributed, then it must be publicised to satisfy the people or the court. She said that the Sindh government had no record of ration or cash of distributed among poor nor it had reason for complete lockdown, whereas the federal government had distributed among deserving families in Sindh in a transparent way under its Ehsaas Cash Programme.

To a question about complaints of senior citizens and pensioners regarding their non verification of thumb impression, the State Minister told the Prime Minister has asked Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh to ensure lifetime validity of thumb impression of people above 60 years of age. I have established a special desk for senior citizens at Nadra center in my constituency, she added.