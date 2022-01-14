Ehsaas Dastarkhwan opened at general bus stand in city

Deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan Friday opened an Ehsaas Dastarkhwan to feed the poor people at general bus stand in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan Friday opened an Ehsaas Dastarkhwan to feed the poor people at general bus stand in the city.

Accompanying ADCR Tayyab Khan, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin and others, DC also sat with the people and ate food at the new Ehsaas facility soon after its opening, says an official release issued here.

People can avail free food from 2pm to 4pm at the new facility set up as per vision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to benefit the poor segments of society.

A large number of people enjoyed free food at ehsaas Dastarkhwan on the opening day and its scope would be widened to benefit more with the help from philanthropists, DC said.

Commuters at general bus stand can also avail the facility.