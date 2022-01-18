UrduPoint.com

Ehsaas Dastarkhwan Opened In Rajanpur

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Deputy commissioner Ahmer Niek on Tuesday opened an Ehsaas Dastarkhwan to feed 300 poor people on daily basis in Rajanpur city

People can avail free food from 8 am (breakfast) to 10 am while dinner from 7 pm to 10 pm at the new facility set up as per vision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to benefit the poor segments of society,said official sources.

A large number of people enjoyed free food at ehsaas Dastarkhwan on the opening day and its scope would be widened to benefit more with the help from philanthropists, DC said.

He also said that more steps were underway for the provision of basic facilities to masses and incumbent government was striving hard for the welfare of a conman man.

DC said that in the early stage of the programme 300 hundred poor will be facilitated with two time meal which will be breakfast and dinner.

He also said that ehsaas dasterkhawn was a revolutionary step of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf and hoped that next days will be good for the poor.

