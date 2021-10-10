UrduPoint.com

Ehsaas Digital Portal To Help Disadvantaged People Get All Information About Pro-poor Programs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar said Ehsaas digital portal had been launched to facilitate the deserving families knowing their eligibility and procedure to apply for various pro-poor programs.

All the information related to the different programs of Ehsaas is available through the web portal: http://ehsaasdigital.pass.gov.pk which can be opened on android phone, she said in a video message issued here.

Dr. Sania said that this web portal would provide all information about the different Ehsaas programs at a single platform in urdu language.

The programs include Ehsaas Interest Free Loans, Educational Stipends, Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program, Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas Amdan, Ehsaas Survey , Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye, Ehsaas Panahgah, Ehsaas Langar etc.

Giving the example, Dr. Sania said that if anyone lacks financial resources and wanted to apply for Ehsaas Kafalat program can get all the required information about the program through this web portal including eligibility, payment mechanism, district level offices and payment center addresses and contact numbers for getting additional information and direct link to the web portal for resolving biometric and other issues.

Similarly, she said if anyone wants to start small business he can click on the button of Interest free Loan Scheme on the portal to get all the details including eligibility and procedure to apply for the said program.

Dr. Sania emphasized on educating citizens about this web portal so that the poor people can get benefit from Ehsaas multi-variety initiatives and prevent from corrupt elements.

