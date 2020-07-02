UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Disbursed Rs148.994 Billion Among Lockdown Affected Persons

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:54 PM

Ehsaas disbursed Rs148.994 billion among lockdown affected persons

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has so far disbursed an amount of over Rs148.994 billion among over 12,144,561 beneficiaries under different categories

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has so far disbursed an amount of over Rs148.994 billion among over 12,144,561 beneficiaries under different categories.

The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received on July 02, a total of over Rs. 66.479 billion has been disbursed among over 5,491,376 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs. 44.750 billion has been disbursed among 3,710,525 families in Sindh.

Over Rs. 25.816 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,126,594 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 7.573 billion has been disbursed among 623,363 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 2.466 billion have been distributed among 201,854 persons while Rs. 1.076 billion has been distributed among more than 87,965 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs 0.784 has been disbursed among more than 64,906 beneficiaries in Islamabad. It is pertinent to mention here that out of the total amount disbursed so far Rs. 1.31 billion was paid to the existing Kafalat beneficiaries.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir July From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

2 hours ago

Putin to Quickly Sign Decree on Amendments After C ..

2 minutes ago

Scientists of Russia, Belarus to Study Earth's Ion ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean Opposition Plans to End Boycott of Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 317,600 cuse ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority extents VPN d ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.